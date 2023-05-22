Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.40.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.