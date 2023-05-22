Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

