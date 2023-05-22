Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CSII stock remained flat at $20.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,906. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
