Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSII stock remained flat at $20.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,906. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

About Cardiovascular Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.