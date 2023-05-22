CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 493,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $327,964,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.