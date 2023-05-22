Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

CCL opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

