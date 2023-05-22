Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $14.82 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,821,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,052,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,162,844. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

