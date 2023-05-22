Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,884. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

