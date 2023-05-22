Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.05% of Outfront Media worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

