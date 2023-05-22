Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,572. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kilroy Realty Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.