Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,060 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of H traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 126,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

