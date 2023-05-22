Central Securities Corp Invests $12.03 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.73. 18,916,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894,176. The company has a market capitalization of $642.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $253.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.59.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.