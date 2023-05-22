Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,848. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

