Ceres Power’s (CWR) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 323 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 697,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 381.76. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 296 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 739.60 ($9.20). The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £622.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,468.18 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Eric Lakin bought 6,187 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,984.01 ($24,855.73). 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

