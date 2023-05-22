Ceres Power’s (CWR) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Ceres Power Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Ceres Power stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 323 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 697,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 381.76. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 296 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 739.60 ($9.20). The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £622.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,468.18 and a beta of 1.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
See Also
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.