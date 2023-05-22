Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.42 and a 200-day moving average of $363.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

