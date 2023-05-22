Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.67 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,009,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.