Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

