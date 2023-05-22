Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.65.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $155.23 on Thursday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

