Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.16 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

