Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 4,625,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,985. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.75.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
