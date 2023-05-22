Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 4,625,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,985. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toast by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 120,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Toast by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

