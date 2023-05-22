CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $148,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,955,000 after buying an additional 297,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.71. 699,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.