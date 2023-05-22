CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 422 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after acquiring an additional 416,986 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after acquiring an additional 379,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

