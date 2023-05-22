Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,762,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,420,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

