Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,806,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,410,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

