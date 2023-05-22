Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

