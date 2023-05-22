Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 2,862,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,344,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

