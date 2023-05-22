Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $209.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citi Trends Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of CTRN opened at $17.43 on Monday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.31.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
