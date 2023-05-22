Citigroup Cuts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $10.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WalkMe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.

WKME stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $826.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 411,907 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

