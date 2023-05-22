Citigroup Cuts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $10.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WalkMe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.
WalkMe Stock Up 2.2 %
WKME stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $826.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
