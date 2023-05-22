Citigroup Initiates Coverage on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.32.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,458 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TPG by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TPG by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 117,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 154,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

