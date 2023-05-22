Citigroup Lowers Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Neutral

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Bank of America cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Niu Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. 1,430,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,679. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $336.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.