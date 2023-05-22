Citigroup Lowers Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Neutral

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. 1,430,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,679. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $336.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

