Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.14 ($2.39).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Featured Articles
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.