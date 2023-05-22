CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $6.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

