Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.83.
Clearfield Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $574.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
