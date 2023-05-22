Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.83.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $574.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

