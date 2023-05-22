CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.56.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

