Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,210 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 994,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,693,000 after buying an additional 442,290 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.47. 418,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,116. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

