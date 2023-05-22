Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.19. 1,139,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,510. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.42. The company has a market cap of $292.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.