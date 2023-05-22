Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after acquiring an additional 933,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 718,602 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. 1,094,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

