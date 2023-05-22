Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $293.64. 579,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,210. The company has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.82. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

