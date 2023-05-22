Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $174.21. 153,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

