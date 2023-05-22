Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 672,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,580. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

