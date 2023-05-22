Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.14. The company had a trading volume of 594,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,361. The firm has a market cap of $366.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

