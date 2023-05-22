Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cognex Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cognex by 14,312.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after buying an additional 1,557,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $49,564,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after buying an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

