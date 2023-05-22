Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

