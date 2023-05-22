Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE CHCT opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $878.42 million, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 620.71%.

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

