Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 9,361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,860 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

