Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
