Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after buying an additional 410,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after buying an additional 353,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME remained flat at $181.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 588,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,872. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average of $180.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.