Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 272.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

