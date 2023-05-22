Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.98. 210,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,162. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $402.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.90.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

