Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWD traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $152.12. 1,083,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.