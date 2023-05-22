Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000. S&T Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.57% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,300,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Articles

