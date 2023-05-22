Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Conn’s Stock Down 4.2 %

Conn’s stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

About Conn’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

